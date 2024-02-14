Capcom Cup X won't have any new Street Fighter 6 reveals While the Capcom Cup competition seems ripe for a content tease, Capcom stresses there won't be any reveals during the competition.

Capcom Cup X is winding down to its final weeks of matches, leading up to the crowning of a new champion and awarding of the astronomical $2,000,000 USD prize pool. However, if you were thinking of tuning in to see if Capcom reveals anything new for Street Fighter 6, you’ll be a bit disappointed. According to Capcom, there won’t be any gameplay or content reveals for Street Fighter 6 during Capcom Cup X. That means no Akuma teasers during the event.

Capcom addressed the matter of content reveals at Capcom Cup X in a tweet on the Street Fighter Twitter. There, the organizers shared that as Capcom Cup enters its final leg, Capcom’s priority will be the competition. That means no new DLC or free content reveals.

“As we will be focused on the competition at hand, we’d like to provide advance notice that there won’t be any new gameplay or content reveals at Capcom Cup X,” Capcom wrote. “However, there will be more esports news coming at Capcom Cup X, so stay tuned!”

Capcom stressed that no new Street Fighter 6 content or DLC reveals would take place during the final leg of Capcom Cup X.

Source: Capcom

The Capcom Pro Tour has been running pretty much since Street Fighter 6 launched to high praise in 2023. Capcom Cup X is coming down to its final matches as well. According to the official schedule, the Last Chance Qualifier to determine final qualifying competitors will take place this weekend from February 16 to 18. Then, Group Stage Elimination will run from February 21 to 23. Finally, the Capcom Cup X Top 16 Finals will take place on February 25, 2024, where this year’s champion will be crowned and all competitors will fight for their piece of that $2,000,000 prize pool.

It's a shame we won’t learn anything new about Akuma or other upcoming Street Fighter 6 content at Capcom Cup X, but the final leg of the competition should still be fierce. Stay tuned as we watch to see who comes out on top and what’s next for Capcom esports.