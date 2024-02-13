Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4.2 patch notes Requirements for Riven's Wishes have been adjusted, Stormcaller Warlock Ball Lightning bugs have been squashed, and more in Update 7.3.4.2.

The latest patch for Destiny 2 has launched. Update 7.3.4.2 was deployed on all available platforms this week and brings the latest set of changes with it. Chief among them were adjustments to the Riven’s Wishes, but there are a number of other adjustments players and especially Stormcaller Warlocks will want to see in this latest set for patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4.2 patch notes

Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4.2 this week, adjusting requirements for Riven's Wishes among other changes.

Source: Bungie

Bungie released Destiny Update 7.3.4.2 and its accompanying patch notes early this week. One of the main headliners is the “Adjusted requirements for Riven’s Wishes.” If you’ve been following our Riven’s Wishes guide, certain aspects may have been adjusted. We’ll be sure to update our guides as need be as the community zeros in on these changes. Stormcaller Warlocks will also be happy to know that a bug that was keeping their Ball Lightning melee projectile from spawning when activated after canceling a slide. You can see the whole list of notes with these and other changes below:

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Players can now reacquire the Chivalric Fire Legendary Sword from Collections.

Another fix will be implemented in Update 7.3.5, so this weapon can be pulled from Collections fully Masterworked.

Abilities

Stormcaller Warlock

Fixed an issue where the Ball Lightning melee projectile could fail to spawn when activated immediately after canceling a slide.

General

Adjusted requirements for Riven's Wishes.

Fixed an issue where Exotic armor pieces available as Riven's Wishes rewards would show their base stats from Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Supernova Sprint Triumph would not unlock for players that complete the Starcrossed Exotic mission in less than 20 minutes.

That covers the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4.2. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 coverage for all of the latest guides and news.