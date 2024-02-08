Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2024 earnings call here Here's how to listen to the Take-Two Interactive earnings call for its third quarter of 2024.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the most recognizable video game companies in the world. This publisher is responsible for a myriad of incredible titles, with chief among them being the Grant Theft Auto series. Today, the company will be releasing its earnings report and then holding a call to discuss the results for the last quarter. Tune in to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2024 earnings call below.

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2024 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on February 8, 2024. You can tune in to the earnings call on the Shacknews Twitch channel or by using the above Twitch embed. Additionally, you can listen to the call via the Take-Two Interactive Investor Relations page, however, you do need to sign up for the webcast.

As for what we can expect from the Take-Two Interactive call, we’ll likely hear leadership give an overview of the earnings from the quarter and some forward-thinking points about how the company hopes to perform in the coming quarter. One thing to note is that Grand Theft Auto VI has been announced between last financial report and this latest one, so there may be a point made about the upcoming entry in the series and any affect the announcement might have had on TTWO’s performance.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews during the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2024 earnings call. We’ll be reporting on the breakout stories from the earnings call, pointing out the interesting bits of news. You can also read over our earnings report page for news on other companies that are reporting this quarter.