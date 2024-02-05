ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 153 goes sci-fi super spy with Anomaly Agent We're taking on the role of Agent 70 in a time-bending mission to keep the world balance in check on this week's Indie-licious.

When the rules of reality start to collapse around us, Agent 70 is on the case, and we’re helping him on this week’s Indie-licious. Join us as we throw on our super spy threads and jump into Anomaly Agent with this latest edition of the ShackStream.

Anomaly Agent comes to us from Phew Phew Games who is the developer and publisher of the game. The game came out on January 24, 2024, and is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (also Steam Deck Compatible!). It’s also one of the demos available during Steam Next Fest. Anomaly Agent puts players in the role of Agent 70 in a futuristic cyberpunk world. When the rules of reality and time threaten to break, it’s Agent 70 job to keep them patched together and remove the threats causing trouble. In this pixelated side-scrolling action platformer, players will utilize his skills to battle enemies with all sorts of melee and weapons.

Join us as we go live with Anomaly Agent on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we keep the rules of time in space sealed up tight as Agent 70? Tune in and find out as we go live with Anomaly Agent on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.