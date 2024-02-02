New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 118

We're diving deep into the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and discussing changes to Netflix's Avatar series.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday! Pop! Goes the Culture is once again airing on a day that isn't Thursday, but no need to fear, we've still got plenty of interesting movie and TV news to break down.

Episode 118 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show with some unfortunate news, as the legendary Carl Weathers has passed away. We still have some light-hearted topics on the schedule, including the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Jim Carrey's return to the Sonic films.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 118 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

