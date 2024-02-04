New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - February 4, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another long one today, but that's okay because it's Sunday evening and we're here for a relaxing time.

Did you see this one already?

John Oliver eats hot wings on First We Feast. What a fantastic individual.

The final days of Halo 2

I remember when Xbox announced it was shutting down Xbox Live 1.0. I miss the Halo 2 days. They were so great.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Aiming for those first time high valuations

SerfaSam on Cortex

How are you going with your businesses?

Sometimes good things do happen

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Ask and ye shall receive.

TJ always has some interesting thoughts

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It's a great image, too.

Not sure I want a Musko chip in my noggin

Disco Elysium sure is cool, though.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Have you seen the latest update for Bubbletron? Go and check it out!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

