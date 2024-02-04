Weekend Discussion - February 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another long one today, but that's okay because it's Sunday evening and we're here for a relaxing time.

Did you see this one already?

John Oliver eats hot wings on First We Feast. What a fantastic individual.

The final days of Halo 2

I remember when Xbox announced it was shutting down Xbox Live 1.0. I miss the Halo 2 days. They were so great.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Aiming for those first time high valuations

SerfaSam on Cortex

How are you going with your businesses?

Sometimes good things do happen

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Ask and ye shall receive.

TJ always has some interesting thoughts

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It's a great image, too.

Not sure I want a Musko chip in my noggin

getting the elon musk chip installed and he starts talking to me like one of the skills in disco elysium — atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) January 30, 2024

Disco Elysium sure is cool, though.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.