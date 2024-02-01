Make Way devs on creating a build-as-you-go party racing game We spoke with publisher Secret Mode about Make Way's zany loop of building a race track as you and your friends are racing on it.

Make Way is a very special and interesting kind of racing game. You can’t know what kind of track you’re about to race on because it doesn’t exist until you and the other racers piece it together. Mad twists, tight curves, loop-the-loops, and hazards a-plenty make up the toy box you can grab from to piece together a track on the fly, and we recently had a chance to talk with the game’s publisher, Secret Mode, about how this zany party racing game came together.

Secret Mode PR Executive Ric Cowley was on deck to take our questions about Make Way. He takes us through the loop. Make Way takes place in rounds, and at the beginning of every round, players put pieces of track into play to make a custom track every single time. There are easy to pass pieces that won’t cause you too much trouble, but there are also plenty of wacky pieces featuring various gimmicks like the aforementioned loop-the-loop or a sideways rotating barrel that you have to try to cross over without getting thrown off.

The lead designer of Make Way at developer Ice BEAM has quite a history with these kind of games. He worked on Toybox Turbos for Codemasters, as well as several Micro Machines games. For Make Way, the developer drew inspiration from Ultimate Chicken Horse, which also has players creating a course to overcome as they go.

There are also a lot of different cars to unlock and explore in Make Way. It’s actually one of the progression systems of the game where the more you play, the more silly car styles you can unlock such as UFOs and Viking ships.

Make Way is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.