Where to find Coal - Palworld

One of the most satisfying gameplay loops in Palworld is collecting resources and then using them to craft. While we’ve covered many resources here in our guides, today we’re going to look at where to find Coal, an essential resource as you enter the higher levels of the Technology tree.

Coal can be found in the Twilight Dunes region of Palworld. This is a small desert area that also contains several deposits of Sulfur. The Coal you’re seeking, however, is found on one of the large rock formations. In fact, there are four deposits of Coal, each one containing 50 pieces, on a rock formation near the eastern shore of the desert. That’s a total of 200 Coal that you can farm in just a few minutes. Truthfully, carrying them home will be the toughest part.



The reason you’re going to need Coal is to make Carbon Fiber, unlocked at level 35 of the Technology tree. Carbon Fiber is used in quite a few crafting recipes as you hit the late game of Palworld.

Of course, there are other places to find Coal in Palworld, but the spot I’ve given you here is ideal for the density of deposits in such a small area. For more guides like this, be sure to check out our Palworld Strategy Guide. We’re hard at work finding the most efficient way to get things done so that you can spend more time hunting Pals and less time mining resources.