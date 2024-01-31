New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find Sulfur - Palworld

Sulfur is a key component in your crafting journey as you become more deadly in Palworld.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Sulfur is a crucial resource in Palworld for anyone that intends to upgrade their arsenal from bows and arrows to guns and bullets. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find a reliable source of Sulfur.

Where to find Sulfur

An image showing the location players can find Sulfur in Palworld
Sulfur can be found in the Twilight Dunes region of Palworld, a small, desert section of the map.

Sulfur can be found in the Twilight Dunes region of Palworld. This is an area to the east of the Bamboo Grove. It’s a desert region that will stand out on your map once you uncover it. The area is rather small (at least the desert part) but contains several Sulfur deposits. Simply mine the Sulfur and then head back to your base to start crafting.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any convenient fast travel locations near this desert. If you require more Sulfur than what you can reasonably mine and carry, you could construct a small outpost with some Pals that are capable of mining. Let them do the work for you, right? I doubt you’ll need that much Sulfur, so hit the fast travel point and head over on your favorite mount.

Once you have Sulfur, you are in good shape to start crafting Gunpowder. Once you have Gunpowder, you can start crafting bullets. As you can see, this is a whole rabbit hole that you’re headed down, but Shacknews has you covered from start to finish with our Palworld Strategy Guide.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola