New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Google (GOOGL) reports $9.2 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q4 2023

YouTube's ad revenue is up significantly year-over-year.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
YouTube
2

Google issued its earnings report for Q4 2023 on Tuesday. The company recorded a higher-than-estimated revenue number and part of that has come from YouTube. YouTube ads, specifically, showed substantial growth, bringing in $9.2 billion in revenue for Google.

Google issued its Q4 2023 earnings report on January 30, 2024, which contained a breakdown of its revenue streams. YouTube's $9.2 billion ad revenue is up year-over-year from the $7.96 billion recorded in Q4 2022. This is in addition to the increased earnings brought in from Google Services, which includes the ad-removing YouTube Premium. Google Services recorded $76.3 billion in revenue, up year-over-year from $67.8 reported last year.

"We ended 2023 with very strong fourth quarter financial results, with Q4 consolidated revenues of $86 billion, up 13% year over year," CFO Ruth Porat said in the Google Q4 2023 earnings report. "We remain committed to our work to durably re-engineer our cost base as we invest to support our growth opportunities."

Google (GOOGL) stock chart for January 30, 2024

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Google (GOOGL) stock finished Tuesday's trading day down $2.05/share and has fallen by more than four percent in after-hours trading.

We're continuing to watch for any further news from Google (GOOGL). We'll be sure to report back with any major stories in the world of tech and gaming as they come in.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola