OtherSide Entertainment parent company Aonic forms Megabit publishing arm

Megabit will provide publishing to Warren Spector's OtherSide Entertainment, as well as Milkytea, Tiny Roar, BKOM and more.
TJ Denzer
Image via Megabit
1

Swedish games and technology group has announced publishing arm Megabit to begin providing support to the game development studios it owns, including Warren Spector’s OtherSide Entertainment. Megabit was announced this week by Aonic, and is meant to provide publishing support most of the company’s studio acquisitions. Other studios specifically listed for publishing included Milkytea, Tiny Roar, and BKOM.

Aonic announced the opening of the Megabit publishing arm via a press release on Megabit’s new website. The group will immediately begin acting as the publisher for many of the studios in Aonic’s portfolio. Aonic CEO Paul Schempp was proud to announce the opening.

OtherSide Entertainment logo
Warren Spector's OtherSide Entertainment is among the studios that will be published under Aonic's new Megabit arm.
Source: OtherSide Entertainment

Aonic made some pretty big moves throughout 2023 alone. The company caught attention in June 2023 when it made a notable investment into OtherSide Entertainment to fund the studio’s next major project. This “strategic partnership” will now see OtherSide’s project published under MegaBit.

Unmentioned is nDreams, developers of virtual reality titles like Phantom: Covert Ops, Little Cities, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. nDreams was acquired by Aonic late in 2023 to the tune of $110 million USD. One would think nDreams will also be published under Megabit, but the studio goes unmentioned in the press release.

Regardless, it sounds like Megabit is a name that will come up regularly in the future of game publishing. As we wait to see what the studios under this umbrella accomplish, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

