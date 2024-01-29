ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 412 Put the detective gear back on to play Another Code: Recollection on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into the Another Code: Recollection playthrough. Check out the Donkey Kong Country final episode to see the start of the Another Code: Recollection playthrough. The demo version takes the player through the first chapter of the game. Long story short, you play as Ashley, who thought her father died when she was a child, which might not be true. Ashley receives a letter from her father on her birthday, asking her to go to Blood Edward Island. We make our way out to the island with our aunt, who's like our mother, to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Along with the Detective Pikachu series, Another Code: Recollection feels like a good introduction to the mystery genre since the puzzles aren’t too challenging. Another Code: Recollection is a nice change of pace from the platformers and role playing games we play on the show. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

Who knew we would join forces with a ghost?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of my first ever Dark Souls playthrough. I have died plenty of times but did manage to defeat a boss by pushing it off of a cliff so I think that's a pretty good night. This week will also see another new playthrough start on Wednesday night so stay tuned.

If you're depressed because your football team lost over the weekend and won’t be in the Super Bowl, then do yourself a favor and check out the great guides and videos Shacknews has to take your mind off things. You can also watch the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming. Showing Shacknews that you care goes a long way with the staff and we appreciate it!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. What will be the next game played on the Stevetendo show that shocks and amazes you?