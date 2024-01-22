ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 409 More monkey business on the Stevetendo show with Donkey Kong Country!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re rolling back into another episode of our Donkey Kong Country playthrough. During the last Donkey Kong Country episode, we made it all the way to the Chimp Caverns. This level is home to some of the tougher platforming stages in the game. It’s also the last level before our epic showdown with King K. Rool, the croc who stole our bananas and leader of the Kremlings.

We’re very close to beating the game so tonight will probably be a two-for-one Stevetendo show episode. In prior twofer episodes, we have played the likes of Sunset Riders and Bubble Bobble, just to name a few. Recently, I downloaded the Another Code: Recollection demo onto my Nintendo Switch and have been meaning to play through it. It will be my first time playing the series so I’m looking forward to it. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Donkey Kong Country playthrough.

Who knew crocodiles even liked bananas?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. There will be new playthroughs starting on the show this week and you won't want to miss them.

I usually remind you to check out the great game guides and videos Shacknews has for you to see. This time, I’m going to remind you about all the reviews we have to share as well. From the likes of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Mortal Kombat 1, Shacknews has got you covered. You can even check out the review for Another Code: Recollection, the demo we’ll play on the Stevetendo show as a two-for-one tonight when we beat Donkey Kong Country.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. There will always be a need for new games to be played on the show and I'm open to suggestions!