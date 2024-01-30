Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings call here Listen to what Microsoft's leadership has to say about the company's latest quarter.

Microsoft (MSFT) is set to share its earnings report for Q2 2024 at the close of markets today. After that, the company will hold an earnings call to discuss those results. If you’d like to receive further insight into the company’s latest financial period and its thoughts on the future, we recommend tuning in. Here’s how you can listen to the Microsoft earnings call.

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings call

Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, January 30, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you don’t want to leave this page, you can watch the broadcast using the embed above. Microsoft also streams the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, but you’ll need to register for the event.

During the call, we can expect to hear more about Microsoft’s performance in Q2. We’ll also be curious to hear whether or not Microsoft acknowledges the 1,900 employees that the company laid off from its gaming division last week.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings call. Count on Shacknews for all your financial news.