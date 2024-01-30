New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Listen to what Microsoft's leadership has to say about the company's latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Shutterstock
1

Microsoft (MSFT) is set to share its earnings report for Q2 2024 at the close of markets today. After that, the company will hold an earnings call to discuss those results. If you’d like to receive further insight into the company’s latest financial period and its thoughts on the future, we recommend tuning in. Here’s how you can listen to the Microsoft earnings call.

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings call

Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, January 30, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you don’t want to leave this page, you can watch the broadcast using the embed above. Microsoft also streams the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, but you’ll need to register for the event.

During the call, we can expect to hear more about Microsoft’s performance in Q2. We’ll also be curious to hear whether or not Microsoft acknowledges the 1,900 employees that the company laid off from its gaming division last week.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings call. Count on Shacknews for all your financial news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola