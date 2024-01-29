Enshrouded joins Palworld in early access survival success with 1 million players Keen Games launched Enshrouded in Steam Early Access last week and has gathered its own healthy player base since.

Last week Keen Games launched Enshrouded into Steam Early Access, adding another flavor of survival game to the digital space. This week, the studio has one of its first victory laps to run. Keen Games has reported that since its launch, Enshrouded has crossed over one million players, making it another early access success alongside the likes of Palworld, which had been dominating conversations itself for weeks with its player counts.

Keen Games shared its player count milestone in Enshrouded via the studio’s Twitter this week. The game released on Steam in early access on January 24, 2024. Unlike Palworld’s creature-collecting survival game, Enshrouded takes on a fantasy-fiction action-RPG style. Players still craft and collect various resources to build their shelter and survive the unforgiving lands of Embervale, but you’ll also journey through forests, across deserts, and into caves and dungeons as a force known as the Shroud corrupts the land you walk on and twists its creatures into horrors that hunger for you.

Enshrouded has pulled a peak of over 160,000 concurrent players in just under a week since it launched in early access.

Source: SteamDB

Enshrouded has done quite well for itself in the week since it launched, and it joins the notable company of fellow survival game Palworld in success in early access. Palworld itself has garnered milestone after milestone, gathering over 5 million players and eventually even toppling Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s concurrent player record. Enshrouded doesn’t quite have that level of love, only having achieved over a peak of over 160,000 concurrent players at this time of writing, compared to Palworld’s 1.8 million peak. However, 160,000 players is nothing to sneeze at for a new game in early access.

With a great start to it, it will be interesting to see how Enshrouded grows over time. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates and coverage of the game.