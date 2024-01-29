Nexus bans Palworld mods that include Pokemon content Nexus Mods isn't the slightest bit interested in inviting legal action from Nintendo.

Palworld has been the talk of the block in gaming for a couple weeks now, and with it has come mod content that cheekily added Pokemon to the creature-collecting game. However, you won’t find that content on Nexus Mods, at least not from here on out. The website has announced that it won’t allow Palworld mods that utilize Pokemon content, and will remove uploaded mods that attempt to include such content.

Nexus Mods made an official statement on the topic of Palworld mods and Pokemon content on its website late last week. The website organizers make no bones about it - they're trying to avoid litigation from Nintendo against the site or its users:

Given Palworld's similarity to the Pokémon franchise as a base game, hosting content that adds Pokémon copyrighted characters or assets into the game is almost certainly going to put us at risk of legal action. Palworld content that is uploaded to Nexus Mods and is considered to have Pokémon-derived characters or assets will be taken down. Our normal moderation policies will apply.

Palworld is pretty close to Pokemon as is in its visuals, and Nexus Mods doesn't want to invite legal trouble by allowing users to blur that line further.

Nexus Mods goes on to say that Palworld mods are definitely not banned and it feels the game is ripe for user-created content. It just won’t allow Pokemon mods, and it claims this policy is just as much for the modders as the site, as Nintendo itself has made the world aware that it is looking closely at Palworld.

We don’t think it's worth the risk to allow this content to be shared in our community. At best we would have to deal with the headache of legal threats from Nintendo and at worst they may seek to take action against us and the uploaders of the mods directly.

And so, it seems players are going to have to find other topics and content to mod into Palworld that aren’t right on the nose of the Pokemon inspiration. With the game certainly still holding players’ attention worldwide, it will be interesting to see if the hype for Palworld continues. Stay tuned for more coverage and updates here.