Tekken 8's online crashing issues have been resolved in server update

Tekken 8’s first day out was a little rough when it came to online matches, but Bandai Namco may have solved a serious crash issue for now. The game is great, but the surge of online players may have been more than its servers could handle out of the gate. Players were reporting crashes when loading into matches or continuing a set with someone. This was apparently a server-side issue and Bandai Namco claims to have fixed the problem for the time being.

Bandai Namco released statements on the online crashing issues via the Tekken Twitter this week. According to the developers, the high volume of players on Day One were more than the servers could take. However, it also wasn’t long before Bandai Namco figured out what was causing the issue and set out to fix it. Thankfully, an update to the game wasn’t required, Bandai Namco was able to fix the matter from its end.

“Matchmaking issues have now been fixed and your online experience should now be much smoother. Thank you for your patience,” the last Tweet in the thread reads.

According to Bandai Namco, the issue that was causing crashes online in Tekken 8 has been recently resolved.

Source: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 was an absolute blast during review. We enjoyed it thoroughly and it eventually earned a perfect 10 out of 10 in our Shacknews review. However, our Launch Day stream was a little bit of a different story. We still enjoyed playing the game in the matches we could get, but there was constant crashing when loading into online matches that dragged the experience down - an issue which seemed to affect many other players as well.

Nonetheless, it seems that whatever caused the online crashing issue in Tekken 8 has been resolved for now. Hopefully it stays that way so we can all enjoy the game the it was meant to be. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Tekken 8 coverage for news, updates and guides.