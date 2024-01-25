Shackstream: Tekken 8 launch day livestream and Q&A Join us as we kick off the new era of Tekken 8 with a Day 1 livestream and Q&A session!

It’s finally about time for a new era of Good A** Tekken. Tekken 8 is upon us and the game stands to be one of the pinnacle of 3D fighting games for years to come. With that in mind, we’re ringing in the new era right. We’ll be playing Tekken 8 on a special livestream today, and if you have any questions about the game ahead of its official release, we’ll do our best to answer them!

We’ll be going live with Tekken 8 on the Shacknews Twitch channel around 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also simply watch the stream below. Want to add questions to the mix? You can do it in chat or head over to our Shacknews Discord to share them in our Fighting Games channel!

Tekken 8 is, simply put, an absolute treat. After a lengthy review period, it checked off all our boxes and we had a hard time coming up with anything it didn’t do exceptionally well for a fighting and multiplayer game. It earned a hallowed 10 out of 10 in our Shacknews review for its robust roster, fantastic visuals, wealth of gameplay options, and the fantastic new core mechanics.

Even so, it will be interesting to see how Tekken 8 plays once it’s fully out in the wild. Want to join us for that opening chapter? Tune in as we go live today and get down on the splendors of a new chapter of Tekken!