My Singing Monsters devs on 11 years of content & custom PAX game mode The developers at Big Blue Bubble talked to us about the long running mobile musical monster collector and its custom controls and game mode at PAX.

Big Blue Bubble has been bringing fun to mobile users with My Singing Monsters for 11 years. They also just so happened to be at PAX West where they shared a fun and unique experience with booth visitors in addition to new content for the game’s 11-year anniversary. We learned all sorts of fun things about the game, as well as the cool things currently going on in it. However, it seems the custom mode and controllers are PAX exclusive… for now.

Big Blue Bubble Digital Media Specialist Tyson McGavin was on deck to field all of our questions about what’s going on with My Singing Monsters. As mentioned prior, this game has been around for 11 years, and most of the content from that 11 years is still available in the game alongside new stuff, such as the Ethereal Workshop that launched five new monsters for players to enjoy.

The whole point of My Singing Monsters is to collect monsters, evolve them strategically, and make a silly and varied crew that sings a fantastic song. At PAX, Big Blue Bubble took that to another level with a custom game mode and controllers. Players used levers to match their monsters to music on a screen. It’s not a game mode or controller that will be found in My Singing Monsters outside PAX, unless fans really, really like them. Then… maybe?

My Singing Monsters is available on mobile devices and PC via Steam. Want more videos like this My Singing Monsters interview? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews where you can find all of our latest video interviews, gameplay, unboxings, reviews, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.