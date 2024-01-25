Wrestlequest developer Mega Cat Studios is making a Five Nights at Freddy's game Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit was leaked, but creator Scott Cawthorn and Mega Cat Studios rolled with the punches and officially announced it.

It would appear that Wrestlequest developers Mega Cat Studios have gotten involved in one heck of a collaboration with the Five Nights at Freddy’s IP. After some unfortunate leaks, it turns out that another Five Nights at Freddy’s games, Into the Pit, is in development. What’s more, it seems that Mega Cat Studios is officially developing the game. The indie studio and FNAF IP creator Scott Cawthon have promised that more information is coming in the near future.

Mega Cat Studios claimed it was given the greenlight by Scott Cawthon to announce Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit after some leaks revealed the game’s existence prior to the announcement. When the game started leaking, the Five Nights at Freddy’s Subreddit cracked down on leaks pretty hard, but Cawthon himself stepped in and said at this point it’s okay to talk about it:

I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine. This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!

Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit will be a collaboration between original creator Scott Cawthon and Wrestlequest devs Mega Cat Studios, and act as a 10th anniversary game to the series.

Source: Mega Cat Studios

For its part, Mega Cat Studios seems more than excited to share off what it’s been working on with Into the Pit as well. The teaser image shows what looks like a less decrepit Springtrap (the main antagonist animatronic from Five Nights at Freddy’s 3) lurking in a ball pit. It looks like it’s trying to be slightly cute, but anyone who knows the history of Springtrap is likely aware that it’s anything but. Either way, Mega Cat Studios is excited to show more of the game at a future date:

More details to come soon, and thank you for the amazing feedback and enthusiasm. We can't wait to show you more from one #FNAF to another. Thank you for being a part of this exciting journey with us!

Previously, Mega Cat Studios developed Wrestlequest, which was a pretty fun wrestling RPG if you ask us. The studio has also had investments from the likes of Skybound Entertainment to help in its projects.

It looks like the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is set to be a major breakout for Mega Cat Studios. As we await further details on the game, keep it tuned here at Shacknews for updates.