Tesla (TSLA) delivered 1.2 million Model Y EVs in 2023, making it the best-selling vehicle globally Tesla boasts that its Model Y EV was the best-selling vehicle in the world last year.

It’s no secret that the EV business is continuing to grow and expand as electric vehicles further establish themselves in the mainstream. Tesla is at the forefront of that movement, and reaffirmed its position with the data found in its latest earnings report. According to the company, the Model Y moved enough units in 2023 that it was the best-selling vehicle in the world.

The news comes from Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report, which was just released at the close of markets today. Under the Highlights section of the report, Tesla shares that the Model Y was the best-selling vehicle around the world last year. This came thanks to the fact Tesla delivered 1.2 million Model Ys over the course of the year.



The earnings report that this comes from also included the news that Tesla missed on earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Tesla will undoubtedly want to keep the Model Y momentum moving into 2024, and potentially extend it to a rumored affordable car in 2025.