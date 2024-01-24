U.S. Postal Service details first electric charging stations & delivery vehicles This rollout of an electric fleet of vehicles and the means to power them is part of a 10-year plan to modernize the United States postal delivery network.

The United States Postal Service has announced a major rollout of new electric vehicles and charging stations throughout its network. The organization is set to equip hundreds of US Post Office facilities with electric delivery vehicles and the gear to keep them powered. It’s part of an official Delivering for America 10-year plan that aims to modernize and ready the US Postal Service for years to come.

The US Postal Service announced the rollout of its electric vehicle fleet and charging stations in a press release on the USPS newsroom website. According to the press release, USPS debuted its new fleet of electric vehicles, which are commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) delivery vehicles. The rollout is beginning at its South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center (S&DC) and will eventually expand to include hundreds of further S&DC facilities across the country over the course of the next 10 years.

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was proud to announce the rollout of an electric vehicle fleet for the US Postal network as part of a 10-year plan to modernize the service.

Source: Tom Williams/Getty Images

This move to modernize the US Postal Service is an important step towards maintaining quality equipment that will allow the USPS to service customers across the United States well beyond its implementation, as shared by by Postmasster General Louis DeJoy:

The improvements we need to achieve in sustainability are an integral outgrowth of the broader modernization efforts we have undertaken through our 10-year Delivering for America plan. As we transform our operating processes and invest in new automation, new technologies, and upgraded facilities and vehicles, we will generate significant efficiencies that reduce our costs, slash our carbon footprint and minimize waste. We are grateful for the support of Congress and the Biden Administration through Inflation Reduction Act funding, which helped enable the electrification in evidence here today.

The US government has shown heavy dedication to helping adopt electric vehicle technology across the United States, such as an expansion of US EV battery manufacturing through $2.8 billion USD in grants, as well as approval of plans for charging stations in all 50 of the states. The US Postal Service’s upgrades continue to push the nation in the direction widespread EV adoption. Stay tuned for more updates as further information becomes available.