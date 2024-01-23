The Noble Collection chats collaborating with Microsoft on Minecraft collectibles The stylish collection of Minecraft products include the iconic Minecraft torches, Diamond Ore blocks, and even a chess set.

Minecraft is one of those games that have been around for so long now that those who played it as teenagers are now adults with kids of their own. While there are plenty of toys for the younger players, anyone that grew up playing Minecraft might feel like they’re missing out. But thanks to the team at The Noble Collection, the adult fans of the franchise now have some beautiful, bespoke pieces they can display. We had the pleasure of speaking with Julian Montoya, SVP at The Noble Collection, about working with Microsoft to create this incredible collection of Minecraft collectibles.

Montoya starts off by discussing how The Noble Collection got to work with Microsoft on Minecraft in the first place. “We had been working with the Microsoft team for a while, talking about Minecraft,” Montoya said. “And Microsoft felt now is the time to get into the collectible space.” Based on the Noble Collection’s work in cross-generational products in the past, Microsoft was confident the team could do Minecraft proud.

The Noble Collection has a keen eye for franchises that can appeal to a broad demographic. The team specifically looks for IPs that have a cross-generational appeal and Minecraft is the perfect example of that. As for the products themselves, as you can see in the video, they’re subtle and stylish, while still retaining the iconic feel of a Minecraft product. For example, there’s an incredible Minecraft chess set featuring Steve, horses, and golems as well as Endermen, Piglin, the Wither, and the Ender Dragon. Be sure to check out our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insight into creating video game collectibles.