Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS estimates The media streaming company did well when it came to revenue for the quarter, but couldn't overcome Wall Street estimates on earnings-per-share.

Netflix is one of the latest companies to share its quarterly earnings results for Q4, and with it comes the latest stats about the company’s health. Netflix had mixed results for this latest quarter. The company beat out revenue expectations by a decent bit, but it couldn’t quite do the same for its earnings-per-share (EPS) metric.

Netflix (NFLX) posted its Q4 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Netflix was able to achieve a bottom line of $8.83 billion USD. That was decently ahead of the Wall Street expectation that called for $8.7 billion. Meanwhile, EPS didn’t quite astound. The actual EPS landed at around $2.11 USD per share. That was less than the Earnings Whisper Number, which called for $2.28 per share, as well as Wall Street, which called for $2.22 per share.

Netflix (NFLX) stock was up in after-hours trading following release of the company's Q4 2023 earnings results.

The Netflix company doesn’t seem to being too badly for itself in this previous quarter. The platform gathered 13.12 million additional subscribers throughout Q4 2023, and that’s on top of the fact that Netflix just announced a wealth of deals such as a contract with WWE to begin hosting the Monday Day Night Raw program starting in January 2025. Once that time arrives, viewers will be able to see WWE Raw every week for the rest of the year.

Despite mixed metrics for the quarter, Netflix continues to be one of the premium media streaming services with a decent amount of programming on the way. For more on companies reporting on their quarterly finishes, stay tuned here at Shacknews.