The Showrunner god roll - Destiny 2 A god roll of The Showrunner will be an absolute showstopper in Crucible.

There are a bunch of great SMGs in Destiny 2 but one that’s gaining some newfound interest is The Showrunner. As an OG Destiny 2 Submachine Gun, The Showrunner has been revitalized in Season 22 with a suite of new perks. As far as Kinetic 900RPM SMGs go, a god roll version of this will do wonders in PvE and PvP content.

How to get The Showrunner



Source: Shacknews

The Showrunner can be acquired from the Ritual Table from Season of the Witch by purchasing the Recovered Red War Weapons engram from the Focusing node. This table is accessed via the portal in the H.E.L.M. through the door where Crow is standing. You need 2 Witch’s Engrams and 1,000 Glimmer to focus one engram. It took me roughly 30 engrams to get a single drop, so it comes down to luck.

PvE – The Showrunner god roll

While there’s a good chance you’re using The Supremacy in your Kinetic slot, if you want to switch things up, a god roll Showrunner can put in a shift. The following god roll takes advantage of a new perk, Kinetic Tremors.

The Showrunner god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Perk 1 Overflow (Picking up Special or Heavy ammo automatically loads this weapon beyond normal capacity) Perk 2 Kinetic Tremors (Sustained kinetic damage to a target emits a shockwave that damages any nearby targets) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag

This god roll is all about proccing Kinetic Tremors as often as possible, which sets off a bunch of shockwaves that deal damage. Now this can only be activated after you land several rounds, which is why the perks chosen here are designed to give you as many rounds as possible in a mag.

Overflow will vastly overfill the magazine while the Backup Mag will give a small boost to the capacity. This should ensure you can activate Kinetic Tremors at least twice, and if there’s more ammo nearby, definitely more often thanks to the auto-reload feature.

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Ricochet Rounds bump out the range and give this a little boost to stability. A Range masterwork will also help improve the damage falloff.

PvP – The Showrunner god roll

The Showrunner has a couple of different god roll options for PvP players. You can lean into two types of damage: AoE or single-target. Use what’s best for your playstyle.

The Showrunner god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther. Slightly increases range) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger) Perk 2 Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon remains on a target) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range or (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Sprint Grip

Bump out the Range stat as much as you can by using Hammer-Forged Rifling, High-Caliber Rounds, and a Range masterwork. High-Caliber Rounds offers flinch against Crucible opponents, which can help you win duels with snipers.

For the two main perks, Dynamic Sway Reduction and Target Lock go hand-in-hand like peanut butter and chocolate. Holding the trigger makes it shoot straighter while sustained damage on a target increases the damage. Both of these work together to make The Showrunner feel like a laser-focused, laser cutter.

Now, if you don’t want Target Lock, you can swap it out for Kinetic Tremors if you feel that is more useful in PVP. Similarly, Dynamic Sway Reduction can be removed for Rangefinder if you find range is more of an issue than keeping it on-target.

Use a mod that makes sense for you, but Sprint Grip is a good choice. There’s nothing worse than sprinting around a corner and not having your weapon come up in time to aim at the foe you just ran into.

The Showrunner is a fun little SMG that hasn’t been in Destiny 2 since the game launched several years ago. But now, you can get yourself a Showrunner god roll to melt your foes in PvE and PvP – provided you have good luck. Find more god roll recommendations on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.