TwitchCon will return to San Diego through 2028

Twitch issued dates for TwitchCon in Rotterdam and San Diego while also revealing that they will be home to the event for years to come.
Ozzie Mejia
Twitch
On Wednesday, Twitch officially revealed dates for this year's two TwitchCon events. There are few newsworthy items to take away from this. First off, TwitchCon Europe will move to Rotterdam in the Netherlands this coming June. Secondly, after a year in Las Vegas, Twitch is moving back to San Diego, CA this September. More noteworthy is that both locations appear to be locked down for years to come.

The announcement came through the Twitch website. TwitchCon Europe will run from June 29-30 from the Rotterdam Ahoy while TwitchCon San Diego will make its way back to the San Diego Convention Center from September 20-22. After previously taking place in Paris, Rotterdam will serve as TwitchCon Europe's new home until 2026. Meanwhile, Twitch's stay in San Diego will be more long-term. TwitchCon will remain in that part of sunny Southern California through 2028.

TwitchCon 2023 outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center
An excited crowd stands outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center for TwitchCon 2023.

TwitchCon had called San Diego home for several years prior to 2023. Last year, the event moved to Las Vegas, NV and the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall. However, the venue proved unpopular to some attendees (including a few popular streamers) with transportation issues, a different kind of nightlife scene that didn't quite fit with the streamer atmosphere, and a generally different vibe among the issues cited.

TechCrunch previously broke the story following October's convention that TwitchCon would not return to Las Vegas, but Wednesday marks the first confirmation that the event would not only return to San Diego, but stay there for several years. The San Diego Convention Center has proven sizable enough to host TwitchCon's various on-stream events, vendors, panels, Artist Alley, charity area, and popular streamer meetups. We'll once again look to attend this year's show, so be sure to come back to Shacknews closer to September, as we'll gear up to bring you all the best news and fun from TwitchCon 2024.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

