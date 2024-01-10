Tesla releases 2024 Model 3 in the North America The new Model 3 features increased range and updated wheel designs.

Tesla has quietly released the newest edition of its Model 3 car in North America. Previously released in Europe and Asia, the newest version of the EV sedan packs an increased range, new color options, and a refreshed wheel design.

The new Model 3 went on sale today, according to Tesla’s website. A mainstay in the manufacturer’s line-up, the 2024 Model 3 (Long Range model) now packs a 341 mile range, an increase from the previous iteration’s 333 mile range. The Long Range model is priced at $45,990, and the Rear-wheel Drive model costs $38,990 (272 mile range). Those picking up a Model 3 can choose between the new Ultra Red and Stealth Grey color options.



Source: Motortrend

Last year saw Tesla tweak the price of the Model 3 (and other vehicles) multiple times as it looked to hit yearly delivery estimates. With the new Model 3 hitting the massive North American market, it’ll be interesting to see how it impacts Tesla’s next round of earnings.

This news comes during CES 2024, where Tesla has a small presence showcasing its new collaboration with Samsung.