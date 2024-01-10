New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tesla releases 2024 Model 3 in the North America

The new Model 3 features increased range and updated wheel designs.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Motortrend
1

Tesla has quietly released the newest edition of its Model 3 car in North America. Previously released in Europe and Asia, the newest version of the EV sedan packs an increased range, new color options, and a refreshed wheel design.

The new Model 3 went on sale today, according to Tesla’s website. A mainstay in the manufacturer’s line-up, the 2024 Model 3 (Long Range model) now packs a 341 mile range, an increase from the previous iteration’s 333 mile range. The Long Range model is priced at $45,990, and the Rear-wheel Drive model costs $38,990 (272 mile range). Those picking up a Model 3 can choose between the new Ultra Red and Stealth Grey color options.

A grey Tesla Model 3

Source: Motortrend

Last year saw Tesla tweak the price of the Model 3 (and other vehicles) multiple times as it looked to hit yearly delivery estimates. With the new Model 3 hitting the massive North American market, it’ll be interesting to see how it impacts Tesla’s next round of earnings.

This news comes during CES 2024, where Tesla has a small presence showcasing its new collaboration with Samsung. As we keep an eye out for more Tesla updates, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola