Tesla and Samsung reveal SmartThings Energy collaboration at CES 2024

SmartThings will use Tesla's API to add new features to the smart home program.
Samsung
4

As CES 2024 prepares to open its show floor next week, announcements have started to trickle in from the tech industry’s biggest players. Among these announcements is a fascinating new collaboration from Samsung and Tesla. The tech company and EV manufacturer have announced a partnership that will utilize the latter’s API in order to bring new features to the former’s smart home service.

The announcement was shared in a press release on the Samsung website today. The move will bolster Samsung’s SmartThings Energy service, using Tesla’s API to allow users to monitor and control their Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, and Wall connector, marrying the smart home and EV experience. The service will also sync with Tesla’s Storm Watch feature to provide alerts through connected Samsung devices. The technology will be showcased at CES 2024 next week.

Tesla solar powers on the roof of a home.

Source: Tesla

“Tesla Energy’s customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity,” said Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances.”

Samsung and Tesla are hoping that this collaboration will help consumers better monitor and manage their energy usage. We’ll get a better idea of how it looks in action next week at CES.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    January 5, 2024 10:40 AM

    • hanabal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2024 11:19 AM

      Smart things getting access to the Tesla api to monitor power usage is cool and everything, but home assistant users have been able to do this for years.

      • hanabal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 5, 2024 11:26 AM

        Actually looking further, it's not good. The old free Tesla API is going away and getting replaced by a paid (but better documented) API. Smart things is just getting access to the new paid API, but they could have been using the free undocumented API for years.

        • Sensath
          reply
          January 5, 2024 11:30 AM

          Thank you, I was wondering why the announcement from Samsung. I kept digging and thinking, "Why?" like in Primer. Why? Why would it matter since the API is accessible already? So, thanks for finding that it was driving me nuts.

