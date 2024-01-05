Tesla and Samsung reveal SmartThings Energy collaboration at CES 2024 SmartThings will use Tesla's API to add new features to the smart home program.

As CES 2024 prepares to open its show floor next week, announcements have started to trickle in from the tech industry’s biggest players. Among these announcements is a fascinating new collaboration from Samsung and Tesla. The tech company and EV manufacturer have announced a partnership that will utilize the latter’s API in order to bring new features to the former’s smart home service.

The announcement was shared in a press release on the Samsung website today. The move will bolster Samsung’s SmartThings Energy service, using Tesla’s API to allow users to monitor and control their Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, and Wall connector, marrying the smart home and EV experience. The service will also sync with Tesla’s Storm Watch feature to provide alerts through connected Samsung devices. The technology will be showcased at CES 2024 next week.



Source: Tesla

“Tesla Energy’s customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity,” said Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances.”

Samsung and Tesla are hoping that this collaboration will help consumers better monitor and manage their energy usage. We’ll get a better idea of how it looks in action next week at CES.