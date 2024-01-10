New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

$199 Rabbit R1 AI pocket companion revealed at CES 2024

The Rabbit R1 is meant to be a simple and intuitive pocket computer that will allow you to interact with the internet in a variety of ways.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Rabbit
5

One of the more interesting reveals to come out of CES 2024 so far has been the Rabbit R1. Coming from the rabbit company, this is a simple and cost-effective AI-powered pocket computer that is built to act as a helpful tool in users’ every day lives, from searching the internet, to asking specific queries of the AI system. It also starts at $199 USD, has no subscriptions, and is available to order now.

The Rabbit company introduced the Rabbit R1 pocket companion in a keynote during CES 2024. The device fits in the palm of one’s hand. It features a touchscreen, an analog scroll wheel, a rotating camera, microphones, speakers, a USB-C and SIM card slot, and a push-to-talk button. That last one ensures that the Rabbit isn’t listening to you all the time. When you want to ask a query, search for something, or command the R1 to help you with a task, you press and hold the button to speak to it. It runs on the proprietary Rabbit OS, which is powered by a Large Action Model (LAM) AI said to be quite a bit faster in response and results delivery than other AI models such as ChatGPT. The device is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible.

The Rabbit R1 pocket companion with its price tag of $199 USD
The Rabbit R1 pocket companion is an AI-powered device with a low price tag of $199 and no subscriptions.
Source: Rabbit

During the keynote that introduced the Rabbit R1, we watched its AI handle a query about the nature of the universe. Rabbit founder and CFO Jesse Lyu then directed the device to look up stock prices for Coca-Cola and answer to who played Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s recent movie. These are just a few of the use cases that were on display during the keynote. The device has no subscriptions, so the only cost you pay at the moment is the $199 USD to get it. It’s expected to ship sometime between March and April 2024, according the R1 product page on Rabbit’s website.

It remains to be seen if the Rabbit R1 will catch on, but it looks like a reasonable and cost-effective option if you want to access the internet on the go without going in on a mobile phone plan. For more of our tech coverage, be sure to check out our CES 2024 topic for news, previews, and features.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 10, 2024 7:52 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, $199 Rabbit R1 AI pocket companion revealed at CES 2024

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 10, 2024 10:21 AM

      I read through their entire website and left with no idea what the fuck you're supposed to do with it.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 10, 2024 10:21 AM

        But as always with Teenage Engineering, the physical design is super slick... whatever it is.

      • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 10, 2024 10:29 AM

        https://www.rabbit.tech/keynote

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 10, 2024 10:34 AM

          Yeah, I was reading through the site to decide if it was something I wanted to watch a video about.

          If the site can't tell me that I'm sure as fuck not giving it even more time.

          • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 10, 2024 10:36 AM

            Here's the summary: push the button and ask your question or tell it what you want to do.
            The OS can connect to other service apps like Spotify or Uber to handle those requests.
            The idea is you just talk to it and you get faster than chatGPT responses (it seems).

    • rosewood legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 10, 2024 11:50 AM

      Every time I saw the post on Facebook I assumed it was a sex toy.

Hello, Meet Lola