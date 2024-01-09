Playmates Toys shows off Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Collection With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turning 40 years old, Playmates showed off its lineup of Classic Collection toys featuring TMNT.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been around for more than 40 years, and with such a massive milestone behind the successful franchise, Nickelodeon partnered with Playmates Toys to create a lineup of toys based on various classic designs. The TMNT Classic Collection features figures of the Turtles from across a variety of appearances over the year and we got a good look at them during Toy Fair 2023.

Playmates Toys VP of Marketing Jeff Trojan took us through the lineup Playmates Toys has in store in its Classic Collections. It includes 1998 versions of the Turtles, along with the Storage Shell gimmick that allowed you to keep their accessories in a safe and secure spot. There’s also a line based on the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, complete with markings and features based on the iconic TMNT suits. Next up is the 2003 version of the Turtles, featuring a variety of unique weapons outside of their usual iconic ones, such as razor discs for Leonardo and an axe for Donatello.

The collection even goes as far back as the original comic book versions of TMNT, featuring a lineup where they all feature the original and reddish orange eye masks.

Trojan goes on to share that the 1998 Storage Shell TMNT line and 1990 movie line of toys are available now, and you can find retailers carrying them via the Playmates Toys website. Meanwhile, the 2003 TMNT line is set to release in Spring 2024 and the original TMNT comics toys are slated for launch in Fall 2024.

