LG announces plans for its first EV charger station factory in US at CES 2024 To address the growing electric vehicle market, LG has announced it will be establishing a new charger production factory in Texas.

As the popularity of electric vehicles and demand for infrastructure that supports them grows, LG is looking to help shoulder the efforts of making sure vehicles are charged wherever travelers go. At CES 2024, the company announced it would be expanding its efforts to produce EV chargers with plans for its first EV charger factory in the United States. The factory will be stationed in Texas and its products will feature native NACS support.

LG announced its plans for a US EV charger production factory during its CES 2024 keynote. Officially, as of now, LG has plans underway to build and open an factory in Texas that will produce EV charger products for home charging and commercial charging facilities. When asked if the products the factory produces will feature NACS support, LG’s Twitter answered that they would. That means it will be compatible with electric vehicles from Tesla, Rivian, Ford, GM, and other companies that have agreed to the NACS charger port standard.

According to LG, the EV charger products produced at its upcoming United States factory will feature native NACS support.

Source: LG

LG’s move marks the foundation of a major step towards producing more EV charging station products around the world. Tesla has worked heavily in establishing charging stations in areas where its vehicles are most used, but it’s still only one company trying to create global coverage. With LG establishing its US charger factory, it should aid in ensuring that electric vehicle users have more widely available charging options worldwide.

LG didn’t put on a date on when its EV charger production factory will be completed in the US. Stay tuned as we watch for further details and updates on the factory, as well as our other electric vehicle coverage. You can also catch up on our CES 2024 coverage throughout the week.