Apple Vision Pro gets early February release date
Pre-orders for Apple's 'spacial computer' will open next week.
Last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference brought the reveal of the Vision Pro, Apple’s long rumored AR HMD. Officially described as a “spacial computer,” the mixed reality device carries a $3,500 USD price tag. Originally given an early 2024 release window, we now know that the newest Apple device will arrive next month. The Apple Vision Pro will be released on February 2, 2024, and pre-orders open next Friday.
Apple announced the release date in a Newsroom post this morning. Those interested in being early adopters of Apple’s newest product won’t have to wait much longer, as the Vision Pro will arrive in the first week of February. To ensure yourself a unit, pre-orders for the Vision Pro will begin next week on January 19, 2024.
“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”
As for what we can expect from the Vision Pro, Apple highlighted the device’s capacity for productivity and entertainment during its June 2023 reveal. The company also stated that the Vision Pro will be great for gaming, though there were notably no VR game demos during its initial showcase. It won’t be long until the Vision Pro is in the hands of the public, so be sure to come back to Shacknews to hear our thoughts about the HMD when the time comes.
Vison Pro comes out in a month. Scrape together your 3500
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/01/apple-vision-pro-available-in-the-us-on-february-2/
It's a new category basically because of the application ecosystem and the super high resolution. It's niche for sure, but interesting to see where this will go.
I think this might be the platform that convinces people AR/VR is good for work. It's early for sure, and only for enthusiasts (too expensive, form factor is still too much) but we need stepping stones like that.
I work at a competitor but I'm optimistic about this. I want it to convince people that this is a valid platform, once we improve resolution, form factor/weight, etc.
I mean I suppose it depends on how you define 'consumery'. LG is going to market their $20k rollable OLED in a nice house showing people watching basketball and Netflix just like most people do. But that doesn't mean they expect it to be a mass market device. Apple is certainly marketing this in the form of 'you will wish you had this' but they're not marketing this in the way that you do if you actually expect to sell 10s of millions of devices like they do with iOS products (because they literally cannot produce that many so such marketing would be a waste).
i'm kinda excited for it, although i won't be buying this first gen one (or probably even the second). i think there's a ton of potential in this space and i'm excited to see it being explored. Maybe the whole idea is bad, but maybe we'll discover a better, easier way of working where we can be less tethered to desks/laptops
It's pretty meaningfully different from those products in its sales ambitions. The iPad for instance was massively cheaper than anyone expected, whereas this is very clearly priced way beyond what anyone can reasonably spend on a new product category they're merely curious about. Assuming you don't think the core experience is bad the real prediction is at what price point it needs to reach to actually start to sell in meaningful volumes (10s of millions of units per year) and when Apple will actually release a version at that price point.
Yep, but that is what Apple does best, sell people on the idea that they too can be a professional all they have to do is buy this really expensive “Pro” thing.
I love Apple products, but more than anything this is their magic marketing strategy that works so well on people. They are great at inspiring people on the idea of what “could be” if they buy the product.
I do hope Apple Vision Pro is successful but I want the super light glasses version that is probably 6 years away or more.
Yeah, its a V1 model for developers and people with way too much spare cash. The mainstream version at $1000-$2000 is years away. Just like their other products, by the time the product line goes mainstream it'll have enough of an app ecosystem to make the hardware worthwhile, or like the Apple Watch the actual use case will be much better determined and be better reflected in however they update the UI.
