Apple Vision Pro gets early February release date Pre-orders for Apple's 'spacial computer' will open next week.

Last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference brought the reveal of the Vision Pro, Apple’s long rumored AR HMD. Officially described as a “spacial computer,” the mixed reality device carries a $3,500 USD price tag. Originally given an early 2024 release window, we now know that the newest Apple device will arrive next month. The Apple Vision Pro will be released on February 2, 2024, and pre-orders open next Friday.

Apple announced the release date in a Newsroom post this morning. Those interested in being early adopters of Apple’s newest product won’t have to wait much longer, as the Vision Pro will arrive in the first week of February. To ensure yourself a unit, pre-orders for the Vision Pro will begin next week on January 19, 2024.



Source: Apple

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

As for what we can expect from the Vision Pro, Apple highlighted the device’s capacity for productivity and entertainment during its June 2023 reveal. The company also stated that the Vision Pro will be great for gaming, though there were notably no VR game demos during its initial showcase. It won’t be long until the Vision Pro is in the hands of the public, so be sure to come back to Shacknews to hear our thoughts about the HMD when the time comes.