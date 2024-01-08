Razer unveils the new Blade 14, 16, and 18 laptops at CES 2024 New laptop models include the new Intel-powered Razer Blade 16, which is available today.

Late last week, Razer offered a few nuggets of information on the upcoming Razer Blade line of laptops. On Monday, the hardware manufacturer went into more detail, offering a full look at the next Razer Blade notebooks, featuring the latest graphics cards from the biggest GPU makers in the world, as well as some major upgrades from its predecessors.

As noted last week, the Razer Blade 16 represents a collaboration between Razer and Samsung Display. Heralded as the world's first OLED 240Hz 16" display, users can expect QHD+ (2500x1600) resolution and 0.2ms response time with a display backed by VESA ClearMR 11000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications. On top of that, users can switch between UHD+ 120Hz and FHD 240Hz display options depending on the needs of their current task.



Source: Razer

Newly-revealed are the machine's specs, which run on the Intel Core i9-14900HX with an ability to overclock via Razer Synapse. The Blade 16 will run the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, which can tap into DLSS 3 for even greater performance. Of course, this being Razer, there are naturally some concerns about overheating, but Razer is promising that its patented vapor chamber tech will keep machines cool for extended sessions.

Razer also ended last week with a peek at the Razer Blade 18, further buffing its desktop replacement with a 4K 165Hz 18-inch display. The Blade 18 will come with Thunderbolt 5 connectors, which will allow for connections to multiple high-res monitors and other devices. The company still isn't quite ready to fully expand on the Blade 18's capabilities and promises more information at a later date.

For the first time, Razer revealed its latest Razer Blade 14. This new incarnation of the company's 14-inch notebook is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and features a QHD 240Hz display. The Blade 14 can be upgraded with DDR5 memory and supports both USB4 and Wi-Fi 7, which Razer hopes will futureproof it and encourage more buyers. Coming in at 0.71" thin and just 4.05 pounds, it's the lightest of Razer's offerings, which is a plus given how heavy other Razer laptops can get. Razer also touts the AI-powered Ryzen 9 8945HS' ability to boost AI workloads from programs like Microsoft Windows Studio and Microsoft Copilot. From a graphics standpoint, look for the Blade 14 to support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

The Razer Blade 16 is available today and is going for an MSRP of $2,999.99 USD. The Razer Blade 14 will be open for pre-orders on Tuesday, January 23, but there's no pricing information available at this time. Likewise, there's no pricing info, nor is there release date information, on the Razer Blade 18. We're at the Consumer Electronics Show all week and we'll be on the lookout for more exciting things in tech, so watch the CES 2024 topic page for the latest updates.