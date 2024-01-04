Razer to debut Blade 16 laptop with OLED 240Hz display at CES 2024 The OLED 240Hz display would be a first for a 16-inch laptop.

Like many of the world's biggest tech companies, Razer is preparing to make the annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. Ahead of CES 2024, the hardware manufacturer offered a brief glimpse at its latest line of Razer Blade laptops. While the past few years have arguably seen some iterative steps forward, this year's offerings appear to be much more significant. Among the new items is the new Razer Blade 16, which will feature the world's first OLED 240Hz display for a 16-inch laptop.

The Razer Blade 16's OLED 240Hz display was developed in with the team at Samsung Display. The new laptop will include a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.2ms response time, allowing for a more optimal gaming experience. Razer is also boasting a QHD+ (2500x1600) resolution that users can see clearly with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The Blade 16 is being heralded as the first VESA Certified ClearMR 11000 laptop, said to ensure minimal blurring and maximum sharpness.

That's not the only laptop Razer will have at the show. The Razer Blade 18 will also be present at CES and has been upgraded to include a 4K 165Hz 18-inch display. With the ultra-high resolution and higher refresh rate, the Blade 18 will not only serve as a strong gaming machine, but can also serve many of the functions of a standard desktop. We took a look at the original Razer Blade 18 back at last year's CES. The current Razer Blade 18 model features the QHD+ 240Hz display that's being touted for the new Blade 16.

The Razer Blade lineup took home several awards at CES 2023.

Source: Razer

Little else was revealed about the new Razer Blade line, but we're expecting to learn plenty more at this year's CES. Shacknews will make the trek out to Las Vegas next week to learn more about what's coming in the world of tech. Be sure to follow us to learn more about what's coming from Razer and other major companies.