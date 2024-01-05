Street Fighter 6 gets Capcom Cup Supporter Fighting Pass & cosmetics The new cosmetic pass comes just ahead of Capcom Cup X's final events in February 2024.

Capcom Cup X is right around the corner and this week, Street Fighter 6 is getting a Fighting Pass full of cosmetics that celebrate the event. It’s the first year that Street Fighter 6 will be the focus of the Capcom Cup, sifting out the best players in the world and giving them a chance at the overall $2 million USD prize pool when the finals go down in February 2024. Now, players can get the new Capcom Cup Supporter Fighting Pass and earn Kudos to collect avatar costumes, Fighter Coins, photo frames, and more.

Capcom announced the Capcom Cup Supporter Fighting Pass for Street Fighter 6 via the Street Fighter YouTube this week. The pass has free and premium versions where you’ll be able to earn some awards via simply playing. However, the premium version includes additional rewards, including Fighter Coins that can be used to buy character outfits or future Fighter Passes. One of the special rewards of this pass is that players can earn the classic Street Fighter 2 worldwide edition to play in the Game Center after a certain tier.

The Capcom Cup Supporter Fighting Pass features avatar cosmetics, Street Fighter 2, Fighter Coins, emotes, Jukebox music, and more.

Source: Capcom

Capcom Cup X is coming into its final laps, with a Last Chance Qualifier taking place from February 16 to 18, 2024 and the Capcom Cup X Finals running February 21 to 25, 2024. The Finals will bring 48 qualifying players from around the world together in Hollywood, California to throw down and fight for the final prize pool, the final reward of which is $1,000,000 for First Place.

Strangely, there are some things seemingly missing from the pass. We didn’t get any Capcom Cup character costumes this time and there doesn’t seem to be a Capcom Cup-themed battle stage. Furthermore, purchasing the Capcom Cup X Supporter Fighting Pass doesn’t seem to support the actual competition’s prize pool. Even so, Capcom claims there will be special in-game events leading up to Capcom Cup X, so maybe we’ll see some new content and rewards in the weeks ahead.

With the Capcom Cup Supporter Fighters Pass available now in Street Fighter 6, stay tuned as we get closer to Capcom Cup X in February 2024.