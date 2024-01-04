New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

League of Legends is launching a hall of fame to honor its best pro players

The Hall of Legends will honor the best of the best in League of Legends esports with inductions set to begin on a yearly basis.
TJ Denzer
Image via Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
In the 14 years since League of Legends has been played competitively at the pro level, numerous players and team staff have risen to the occasion and made worldwide names for themselves. Now, Riot Games is going to recognize those heroes of the game with its own hall of fame. Dubbed the Hall of Legends, this special pantheon will induct its first entries this year, recognizing several League of Legends players for their contributions and achievements in the game.

Riot Games announced the details of the Hall of Legends in a recent post detailing the state of the game for 2024. There’s little reason not to have such a thing, as explained by the Riot Games team:

T1, including Faker, hoisting the League of Legends Worlds 2023 trophy in victory.
Faker and the T1 team battled through and earned the right to hold the League of Legends Worlds 2023 trophy. Will any of them be inducted into the Hall of Legends?
Source: LoL Esports

Further down the post, Riot Games explains how inductees into the Hall of Legends will go, including a voting panel of regional veterans and experts worldwide:

One inductee may not sound like much, but it’s a start. Will it be the arguably already legendary Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok who takes that first spot? Or perhaps Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, who has been a rival to Faker since high school and defeated him alongside the DRX team to seize the 2022 Worlds championship?

There are several great options out there among LoL's long and illustrious pro player base, but it seems only one will be chosen for this year’s induction. Stay tuned as we watch for more information and updates on the League of Legends Hall of Legends. You can also check out our League of Legends topic for more coverage.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

