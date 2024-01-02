Tesla (TSLA) delivered approximately 484,000 vehicles in Q4 2023 The electric vehicle company also set a date for its Q4 2023 financial results release.

As it comes to the end of its fiscal year and moves onto the next, Tesla has announced vehicle production and deliveries for its Q4 2023. The company came in at over 484,000 vehicle deliveries. It also produced around 495,000 vehicles overall for the quarter, and Tesla has officially put a date on its Q4 2023 earnings results release.

Tesla reported the early metrics on its vehicle production and deliveries in a press release on its investor relations page this week. According to the report, Tesla’s total deliveries for Q4 2023 came in at 484,507 vehicles. 461,538 of the delivered vehicles were Model 3 and Y versions, with 22,969 making up other Tesla models. The total vehicles delivered was also up 19.5 percent from Q4 2022, in which Tesla delivered 405,278 vehicles overall.

Tesla's chart of deliveries for its fiscal 2023 also show that it delivered around 1.8 million vehicles overall throughout the year.

Source: Tesla

Tesla seems to be fully recovering from production issues it had earlier this year, which Elon Musk warned of back in July 2023. The company was retooling several factories’ production lines and upgrading them, as well as getting ready to begin full production of the Cybertruck. At least as far as the company’s mainline models go, its ability to supply its products to customers is not only back on track, but up substantially on a year-to-year comparison.

With vehicle deliveries posted, Tesla will also post its official Q4 2023 earnings results on January 24, 2024. The company will also hold a conference call following earnings results at around 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned as we continue to cover company financial releases and news.