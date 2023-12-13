ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 403 Racing through Snow courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re driving back into more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Make sure you put snow tires and chains on your vehicle because it’s winter and winter means snow. To put the Stevetendo show crowd in the holiday spirit, we’re going to try and play only levels that have snow in them or holiday themed. The plan for the livestream is to play all the “winter themed” courses by myself first and then try and get all of them during online races.

Seeing as though no one is ever on the same page for online races, getting all the snow/ice courses online will probably be quite the challenge. I’ll also show off more of the wave six DLC drivers since the last time I played Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the show, I don’t think I played as all the new drivers. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, celebrate the holiday season a little early with the Stevetendo show!

Maybe Santa lives on Merry Mountain?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. That being said, the next episode of the Stevetendo show will be next year. I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy new year. The Stevetendo show will be back in 2024 with new retro games to play as well as the occasional modern one too!

You’re running low on shopping days before Christmas but the fine folks at Shacknews have you covered. Make use of the Shacknews gift guide to find all the best gifts for everyone on your list. If you’d rather shop online this holiday season, take advantage of the Internet and check out the Shacknews Twitch channel too. While there, make sure you subscribe with Prime Gaming so you never miss another great show on the channel!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know what the holiday season could bring!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Stevetendo show! See you next year!