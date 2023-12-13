Evening Reading - December 13, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

R.I.P. Andre Braugher

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Always our captain.

The Florida Joker wants to sue Rockstar Games over GTA 6

Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark responds to the Florida joker who is asking for millions from Rockstar Games for allegedly parodying him in GTA 6 😂#GTA6 | #GTAVI | #GrandTheftAutoVI 💥 pic.twitter.com/vFGqdbfzmX — Julien  (@MajorDcp) December 9, 2023

Maybe listen to Arthur Morgan on this one.

Digital Foundry weighs GT7 vs Forza Motorsport

Gran Turismo 7. Forza Motorsport. Exceptionally impressive titles by masters of their craft. And here's how they stack up, head to head, in what might be our most in-depth analysis yet. After weeks of work, @dark1x has this for you: https://t.co/INzMVLHrqz pic.twitter.com/aNuD48dlh7 — Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) December 13, 2023

This is like King Kong vs Godzilla.

The Video Game History Foundation opens a digital library

We're so excited to finally announce the future of the VGHF: a remote, digital library, where you can access our collection for free from anywhere in the world. Get a sneak peek from our library director Phil Salvador today on YouTube! https://t.co/LvC6b6WQ4K — Video Game History Foundation (@GameHistoryOrg) December 13, 2023

These people are doing the lord's work.

New Wolfman movie from Leigh Whannell

Since links aren't working on here, here's the story in a nutshell:



Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man will star Christopher Abbott as a man whose family is terrorized by a lethal predator, and it's coming to theaters on October 25, 2024. Ryan Gosling had previously been set to star. pic.twitter.com/3q6wbwg3lw — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 13, 2023

This is not a drill! Leigh Whannell is making another Universal monster film!

A stunning track from HG/SS

Ruins of Alph, from Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver (2009) pic.twitter.com/2IYiG0BR6m — Pokémon Music 🎵 (@PokemonOST) December 13, 2023

A simpler time.

Happy anniversary to Scream 2

Scream 2 was released on this day 26 years ago. pic.twitter.com/vCobpOTNV2 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 12, 2023

One day late, but happy anniversary to one of the best horror sequels!

