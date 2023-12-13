New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 13, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means that it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

R.I.P. Andre Braugher

Always our captain.

The Florida Joker wants to sue Rockstar Games over GTA 6

Maybe listen to Arthur Morgan on this one.

Digital Foundry weighs GT7 vs Forza Motorsport

This is like King Kong vs Godzilla.

The Video Game History Foundation opens a digital library

These people are doing the lord's work.

New Wolfman movie from Leigh Whannell

This is not a drill! Leigh Whannell is making another Universal monster film!

A stunning track from HG/SS

A simpler time.

Happy anniversary to Scream 2

One day late, but happy anniversary to one of the best horror sequels!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott in Bottoms.

Source: MGM

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

