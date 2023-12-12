Tekken 8 demo announced ahead of January 2024 launch A PlayStation demo will be coming in just a couple days while a demo for PC and Xbox will be out next week.

A free demo is coming to give players a taste of Tekken 8. There has been a wealth of new info about Tekken 8 this morning, including new gameplay, features, and interviews based on a recent preview. That said, Bandai Namco also announced that Tekken 8 would have a new consumer demo that would be coming to PS5 first this week, and then hit Xbox and PC platforms next week.

Bandai Namco announced the demo for Tekken 8 in a post on the game’s Twitter on December 12, 2023. According to the announcement, a demo for Tekken 8 will be available on PS5 on December 14, 2023. The same demo will then come out on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam on December 21, 2023. The demo will feature the first chapter of the new story mode, as well as a local versus fighting mode in which players can try out a few characters on the roster.

The Tekken 8 demo will hit PS5 on December 14 and PC and Xbox on December 21.

Source: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 has been a hotly anticipated title, and it’s almost here with a release date sitting on the back end of January 2024. Shacknews has had a chance to be part of several early builds of coverage, including a recent preview that gave us access to the entire roster. The game is shaping up to be an impeccable 3D fighter, and it won’t be long before we’re experiencing the next chapter in full.

In the meantime, it looks like the Tekken 8 demo is set to tide players over until the January release date. Be on the lookout for it on PS5 this week and on Xbox and PC platforms next week.