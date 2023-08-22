Tekken 8 gets January 2024 release date A new Tekken 8 trailer revealed that the game launches in January.

Tekken 8 is one of the many fighting games that members of the FGC can look forward to sinking countless hours into, and we got our latest look during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. The trailer gives us our latest look at the new fighting game, and most notably reveals its release date. Tekken 8 will arrive on January 26, 2024.

Tekken 8 Director Katsuhiro Harada himself appeared on stage to present the newest trailer for the game. It shows off the game’s extensive roster of fighters. It also gives us a look at the story mode, setting the stage for some fateful battles. We also get to see Arcade Quest, a mode where players can create chibi-style characters and explore a bright hub filled with activities and challenge other players to fights.

Bandai Namco has been ramping up promotion for Tekken 8 in recent months. The game held a successful Closed Network Test last month, and revealed Raven and Azucena during Evo 2023.

Tekken 8 will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Its January 26 release date means it’s roughly five months away from arrival. It’ll continue the streak of high-profile fighting game releases after the launches of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1. For more news out of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, stay with us here on Shacknews.