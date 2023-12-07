New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bandai Namco showcases Demon Slayer Toy Fair 2023 toy, statue & collectibles lineup

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles Marketing Director David Edmundson gave us a look at upcoming figures featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, and more.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is among the most popular modern animes in Bandai Namco’s lineup and, of course, the publishers are supporting it with plenty of toys and collectibles for fans to pick up. At Toy Fair 2023, Bandai Namco put some upcoming products from Demon Slayer on display, with Toys & Collectibles Marketing Director David Edmundson giving us the grand tour of what fans can expect.

SHFiguarts has put together a Figuarts Zero line of impeccable statues of various characters in the Demon Slayer cast, including Muichiro, Mitsuri, Tanjiro, and Nezuko. Each of these runs around $60 to $80 USD, but they feature an impressive amount of polish, as well as vibrant effects art iconic to the Demon Slayer art style. We also got a look at the Figuarts Mini line for Demon Slayer, which features chibi-fied versions of many of the anime’s cast. They aren’t quite as dramatic and detailed as the Zero line, but they are pretty adorable and feature an expanded lineup including Zenitsu, Inosuke, Shinobo, and many more. These ones run at a more modest price of around $30 USD and make for great desk or shelf knickknacks.

Among other collectibles shown to us were a wealth of much more portable Gacha-style toys and collectibles, including Tippies. These are little bean-like variants of the characters that will wobble before righting themselves. There are also the Mascot line and Twinkle Dolly keychains. Some of these come in sets and others (like the Tippies) come in blind boxes where you never know what you’re going to get, but all of them look like fun and affordable options to get more Demon Slayer into your life. The video features even more figures and toys, much of which can be found on Bandai Namco’s collectible websites, so have a look at the full video and see what catches your eye!

Want more videos like this Demon Slayer Toy Fair showcase? Be sure to head over to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels to see more gameplay, interviews, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.

