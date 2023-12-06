Google reveals Gemini AI language model CEO Sundar Pichai describes Gemini as Google's 'most capable and general AI model yet.'

The AI race continues to heat up as the world’s largest tech companies allocate resources toward building and establishing their own AI services and products. Google previously released Bard in hopes of directly competing with the likes of ChatGPT and will hope to bolster those efforts with its latest move. Google has unveiled Gemini, a new AI language model that it states can “efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices.”

Google gave us a proper introduction to Gemini in a post to its blog today. It features words from top Google executives about how the company is embracing AI technology as its builds a path for the future. Google DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis speaks about Google’s AI goals and how Gemini is helping the company achieve them.



Source: Google

This promise of a world responsibly empowered by AI continues to drive our work at Google DeepMind. For a long time, we’ve wanted to build a new generation of AI models, inspired by the way people understand and interact with the world. AI that feels less like a smart piece of software and more like something useful and intuitive — an expert helper or assistant.

Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including our colleagues at Google Research. It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video.

Gemini 1.0 has been optimized for three sizes (Ultra, Pro, Nano) and will be available to developers starting December 13. For the latest updates in the world of artificial intelligence. Stick with us here on Shacknews.