Google reveals Gemini AI language model

The AI race continues to heat up as the world’s largest tech companies allocate resources toward building and establishing their own AI services and products. Google previously released Bard in hopes of directly competing with the likes of ChatGPT and will hope to bolster those efforts with its latest move. Google has unveiled Gemini, a new AI language model that it states can “efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices.”
Google gave us a proper introduction to Gemini in a post to its blog today. It features words from top Google executives about how the company is embracing AI technology as its builds a path for the future. Google DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis speaks about Google’s AI goals and how Gemini is helping the company achieve them.
Gemini 1.0 has been optimized for three sizes (Ultra, Pro, Nano) and will be available to developers starting December 13. For the latest updates in the world of artificial intelligence. Stick with us here on Shacknews.
