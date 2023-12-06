Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings reaction here We'll be discussing and breaking down GameStop's latest financial earnings after markets close.

The time has come for GameStop (GME) to share its earnings report for its latest financial quarter. While we would typically expect an earnings call shortly after the release of GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings report, the company has opted not to hold a call for the previous two quarters. If that trend continues, we’ll once again be going live to provide our own insight on the financial quarter and the future of GameStop.

Our earnings reaction for GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings results will go live 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which is approximately when the company’s earnings calls would typically begin. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can view using the livestream embedded above.

It’s been a fascinating couple of quarters for GameStop, with the gaming retailer ousting another CEO, closing more stores, and putting an emphasis on frugality. We’re quite curious to see what new details are revealed in the report, and you can expect to hear us break it all down onstream.

That’s how you can listen to Shacknews’ reaction to GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings results. If GameStop returns to tradition and hosts an earnings call again, we’ll be streaming that instead. Bookmark our GME topic page for the latest financial information as it pertains to GameStop.