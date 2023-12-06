New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings reaction here

We'll be discussing and breaking down GameStop's latest financial earnings after markets close.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The time has come for GameStop (GME) to share its earnings report for its latest financial quarter. While we would typically expect an earnings call shortly after the release of GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings report, the company has opted not to hold a call for the previous two quarters. If that trend continues, we’ll once again be going live to provide our own insight on the financial quarter and the future of GameStop.

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings reaction

Our earnings reaction for GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings results will go live 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which is approximately when the company’s earnings calls would typically begin. We’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can view using the livestream embedded above.

It’s been a fascinating couple of quarters for GameStop, with the gaming retailer ousting another CEO, closing more stores, and putting an emphasis on frugality. We’re quite curious to see what new details are revealed in the report, and you can expect to hear us break it all down onstream.

That’s how you can listen to Shacknews’ reaction to GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings results. If GameStop returns to tradition and hosts an earnings call again, we’ll be streaming that instead. Bookmark our GME topic page for the latest financial information as it pertains to GameStop.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola