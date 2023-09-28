New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen says 'Extreme frugality is required' for the company to survive

GameStop's new CEO wants to make sure the company is around 'for decades to come.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
2

Earlier today, GameStop (GME) appointed Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen to be the company’s next CEO. This comes after the previous CEO, Matt Furlong, was fired from the role back in June. Cohen has an intimate understanding of GameStop, and didn’t waste time letting his employees know his goals for the future after getting the new title. He’s expressed that frugality will be GameStop’s key to survival and that he hopes to have the retailer around for decades.

Ryan Cohen sent out a memo to employees today after he was named the new CEO of GameStop. The memo was obtained by CNBC, and provides an insight into what Cohen has in store for the business. “Our job is to make sure GameStop is here for decades to come,”Cohen said to employees in today’s email. “Extreme frugality is required. Every expense at the company must be scrutinized under a microscope and all waste eliminated. The company has no use for delegators and money wasters. I expect everyone to treat company money like their own and lead by example.”

The GameStop logo on a storefront.

Source: Shutterstock

Given GameStop’s recent track record, it’s no surprise that Cohen wants to be very careful about where the company is putting its money and resources. Back in May, GameStop closed all 35 of its Ireland locations. In recent quarters, we’ve seen the company’s cash holdings steadily decrease, leading many spectators to theorize how long the company can continue to operate the way it currently does. In Q2 2023, GameStop’s cash holdings decreased by $164.6 million to $915.2 million.

With frugality at the front of mind for GameStop’s new CEO, we’ll be quite curious to see what that means for the company’s physical locations and other business ventures. To keep up with everything happening in the world of GameStop, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola