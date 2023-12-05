ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 400 It's the 400th episode spectacular of the Stevetendo show!

Tonight is a special night on the Stevetendo show. It’s the four-hundredth episode of the show. It has been a wild ride complete with fun gameplays. We have played games for the first time on the show as well as played some of my all-time favorite games. The Stevetendo show started about three years ago with one of my favorite games so it felt like a good way to celebrate episode four hundred than by playing that game again in a “full circle” moment.

Super Mario Brothers 3 is the answer to the trivia question of “what was the first game played on the Stevetendo show?” It also is the answer to the game played on the four hundredth episode too.Velvet Revolver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were scheduled to appear on the show tonight but they both had to cancel last minute. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for a special night and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Get out of my house, Mario!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough. The action is heating up for Pikachu and friends and you won't want to miss it!

Use the Shacknews gift guide this Christmas season to make your holiday season easier. If Santa can use the gift guide, then why can't you? If you'd rather stay home and watch something instead of shopping, check out the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played. Fingers crossed that the Stevetendo show can get to five hundred episode and more!