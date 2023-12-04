ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 399 Time to continue one of the best on Stevetendo, Super Mario RPG!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Super Mario RPG playthrough. This version is the Nintendo Switch remake of the SNES game and I really like how this version took the game and modified it for the modern crowd. During the last Super Mario RPG episode, we made our way through Moleville and got our hands on the third star piece.

Upon arriving at Booster Tower, we joined up with Bowser and started our trek into Booster Tower. We have a few boss fights coming up inside Booster Tower as well as making our way to Marrymore. We haven’t found Princess Peach yet so maybe we’ll have some good luck finding her in Marrymore. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Super Mario RPG playthrough.

Booster Tower has a nice feel to it when everyone isn't trying to kill you.

©Nintendo/Square Enix

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This week is the four hundredth epiosde of the Stevetendo show and you won't want to miss it! More Detective Pikachu Returns this week as well!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played. As I mentioned prior, this week is the four hundredth episode of the Stevetendo show and I’d like to say thank you to all the viewers and fans that let the show get this far into its run. Here’s to even more fun times and success!