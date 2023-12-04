Dragon Age: Dreadwolf teaser promises 'full reveal' in Summer 2024 BioWare offered a new look at Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but the game is still a long way off.

BioWare certainly loves its company holidays. Monday marked the annnual Dragon Age Day celebration. For this year's big day, the team offered a first look at an upcoming piece of the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf world. This sneak peek concluded with a message that a full game reveal would be coming in "Summer 2024," which is another indicator that Dreadwolf's release date isn't set for anytime soon.

While there are still precious few story details for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Monday's teaser took a first look at the region of Thedas. While players may have seen it in previous Dragon Age projects, BioWare is promising that players will experience new corners of this world alongside areas that haven't been explored in many years.

Here's the summary from the Dragon Age website:

We stand on the precipice of change. This is a world brimming with stories and characters waiting to meet you. The fate of this world teeters on the edge of a knife. In past games, you only got to see a slice of the world. In Origins, it was Ferelden—a land ravaged by war and darkspawn. In II, it was Kirkwall and its locales—festering with corruption and a dark underworld. And in Inquisition, you ventured across much of Orlais—facing down political intrigue as often as combat. This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there’s more. We felt this was best for the tale we wanted to tell this time and we hope you enjoy it as much as we have! It’s allowed us to create many more locations than past games, including both some you’ve longed to go to…and some you’ve never heard of before!

If it feels like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in development for a while, that's because it has. It was first revealed to the public all the way back in December 2018 and has experienced numerous setbacks over the course its development. The latest came in August after BioWare laid off 50 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

Even with the studio shakeup, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf appears to be in line for a full Summer 2024 reveal. Whether the game itself will release in 2024 or get pushed to 2025 and beyond remains to be seen. We'll continue to monitor this game's development and report back with any new information.