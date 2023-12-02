New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket Racing is an arcade racer in Fortnite from the Rocket League studio

Psyonix's next project will be playable within Fortnite and it releases next week.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Epic Games
1

While Rocket League continues to roll along nearly ten years after its initial release, the team at Psyonix appears to be expanding to a new project. Unsurprisingly, the next Psyonix joint is being done in conjunction with Epic Games and keeps the studio in its racing wheelhouse. Slightly more surprising is that the game will be playable within Epic's Fortnite juggernaut. The game is called Rocket Racing and it's set to release in the next week.

There isn't much to say about Rocket Racing at the moment. Here's the only available information from the Epic Games website:

Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks. Rocket Racing is developed by Psyonix, the visionary team behind Rocket League, and will be available to play on December 8, 2023 in Fortnite with an E rating.

The Game Awards promises a Rocket Racing trailer at this year's show.

Source: @TheGameAwards on Twitter (X)

Of course, there's plenty of time between now and that Friday, December 8 release date. Geoff Keighley announced that a Rocket Racing trailer will air during The Game Awards, hours before the game's scheduled release. Expect to learn some new information and be prepared for a potential launch after the show is over.

Like Rocket League and Fortnite, Rocket Racing will be free-to-play and since it's available within Fortnite, expect it to be playable on all of Fortnite's various platforms.

