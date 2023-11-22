Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will get two expansions in early December The two DLC packs coming to Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew in December will be Mimimi Games' last work before the studio closes.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’s DLC expansions and the last projects of Mimimi Games have a release date. The Cursed Crew was another stellar strategy game from Mimimi Games, taking the formula refined in the likes of Shadow Tactics and Desperadoes 3 and putting some ghost pirate flavors on it, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough to keep the studio from announcing its closure this year. That said, the group had planned support for the game and is following through. Shadow Gambit will get two DLC packs, each with a character, integration to the main game, and new missions to explore, and they’re both coming out in early December 2023.

Mimimi Games announced the details of the upcoming DLC in a post on the studio’s Twitter this week. According to the announcement, Mimimi will be releasing two expansions for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew on December 6, 2023. Each DLC pack will focus on the introduction of one new character, offering new missions for players to partake in with them, as well as full use of the character in the base game’s campaign.

The upcoming DLC packs for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be the last release from Mimimi Games before the studio's closure.

Source: Mimimi Games

The somber side of this story is that it marks the end of the road for Mimimi Games. The studio announced earlier this year, and soon after the launch of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, that it would be closing its doors once content work on The Cursed Crew was done. While Shadow Gambit was a stellar strategy game and earned itself a solid review here at Shacknews, alongside praise from other critics and players, it apparently hasn’t been enough to keep the studio in action. So with these coming DLC packs on December 6, that’ll be it for the studio.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a heck of a journey, full of great characters with unique ghost pirate abilities. You’d do well to check it out if you have a taste for strategy, and keep an eye out for the DLC when it launches. If there are any further updates, we’ll share them here at Shacknews. Otherwise, we wish the developers of Mimimi the best in its final act and beyond.